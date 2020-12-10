Wyoming has nation's third-highest rate of COVID-19 nursing home deaths

Wyoming's rate of COVID-19 nursing home deaths ranks third in the nation, according to information released Thursday from the AARP.

There have been nearly three deaths from COVID-19 for every 100 residents in the state for a four-week period that ended Nov. 15, AARP's figures show. Only South Dakota (4.82) and Montana (3.12) ranked higher for nursing home deaths per 100 residents during that time.

Nationally, the rate for that period was .78.

Wyoming's nursing home death rate remained well below the national average until this fall, when it spiked, the AARP's database shows. That spike mirror a statewide surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths that began in mid-September. Of late, that surge has begun to ebb, though health officials warn that it could rise again due, in part, to holiday gatherings and travel.

In response to that surge, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist announced Monday a statewide mask mandate and new limits on public gatherings and the hours a bar or restaurant can remain open. A majority of Wyoming counties had instituted their own mask requirements prior to this week's statewide order.

