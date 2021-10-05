Wyoming has now recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Forty-five more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 1,041 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Tuesday marked the first time that Wyoming crossed the 1,000-death threshold.
Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn't held. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past weeks. Figures are nearing but not quite what they were in early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are surging again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. Tuesday, 195 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said just over 96% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.
A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
Just over 38% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 per state data -- a far cry from the national rate of 56%. About 256,921 people in Wyoming have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails the rest of the country, per state metrics. The New York Times using census bureau data has Wyoming's rate just slightly higher at 42%, ahead of only West Virginia's 41%.