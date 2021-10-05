Wyoming has now recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Forty-five more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,041 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Tuesday marked the first time that Wyoming crossed the 1,000-death threshold.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn't held. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past weeks. Figures are nearing but not quite what they were in early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.

COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are surging again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. Tuesday, 195 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said just over 96% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.