Wyoming has third-highest proportion of COVID-19 skeptics in nation, new report says

Enthusiasts are those eager to be vaccinated. Less than 1% of Wyomingites are considered “Enthusiasts,” though the survey also asks if a person is already vaccinated. When the survey was conducted in mid April, vaccines were widely available in Wyoming, meaning many would-be “Enthusiasts” had already gotten their shots.

The remaining personas fall in between, and according to the report authors, are the most susceptible to be swayed one way or the other.

“The Watchful” are described as those who want to “wait and see” how the vaccine rollout goes. They may be unsure about side effects or the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 13% of Wyomingites are estimated to fall into that category.

“The Cost-Anxious” are those for whom “time and financial cost are the primary barriers.”

While the vaccines are free regardless of a person’s insurance status, getting the shot does require at least 15 minutes of a person’s day.

About 14% of the state is estimated to be in this category and “not having time” was the top barrier to getting vaccinated shared by Wyoming respondents.