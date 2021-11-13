Wyoming health care groups stress nursing shortage woes

A variety of Wyoming professional organizations Friday decried the ongoing staffing problem within the state’s health care industry.

Spokespeople for the hospital association, medical society, nurses association and others told lawmakers that nurses are tired and physicians are unwilling to move to the state.

With workforce shortages nationwide, the state is also struggling to compete for rare and costly travelling nurses. National contractors list tens of thousands of open positions across the U.S.

“The nurses, they’re just exhausted,” Toni Decklever, with the nurses association, said. “A year ago the nurses were all the heroes ... but now we’re the enemy.”

Ten Wyoming hospitals reported a critical staffing shortage Friday. All who spoke Friday explained that full-time and part-time positions have remained open.

Sheila Bush, director of Wyoming Medical Society, stressed that the state has struggled with recruiting and retaining people for health care jobs, even before COVID-19.

“The state has grappled with a physician shortage for a very long time,” she said.

But now it's gotten harder for providers to hire and keep staff, Bush said, explaining that it’s more expensive to offer a competitive wage, and there are fewer professionals seeking work in the field.

That highlights a problem many have been describing since the start of the pandemic.

“We could expand beds in probably all of our facilities,” said Josh Hannes, vice president of the Wyoming Hospital Association. “It’s not the issue of creating space for patients. It's that we don’t have providers to take care of them.”

None of the experts who testified to lawmakers said federal vaccine requirements were a major problem.

“Many of us were already vaccinated, so the vaccine mandate in and of itself is not necessarily the reason nurses are leaving,” explained Decklever. She said the larger problem is that nurses are tired, with too few people coming for backup.

COVID-19 patients have put added stress on Wyoming’s hospital system, as an increase in visits for a variety of routine emergencies like heart attacks puts the patient volumes at hospitals well above normal.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are less today than they were in late October, with 171 people hospitalized Friday. Still, that patient total is much higher than this summer when hospitals were treating fewer than 20 patients across the state.

