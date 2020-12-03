Wyoming Health Department doctor questioned legitimacy of COVID-19 pandemic at event

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shepherd’s concern with the vaccines is their use of messenger RNA, which has not previously been used in an approved vaccine. However, Shepherd shared incorrect information during his talk. He said messenger RNA, also called mRNA, had never been tested, which is not true. The substance has been tested for decades in the U.S., according the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has been used in early stage clinical trials for new Zika virus and influenza vaccines, among others.

New technology and deeper research, helped by unprecedented global cooperation, has made mRNA vaccines contenders in the fight against COVID-19, according to the CDC. None of the research suggests mRNA can alter DNA structure or reprogram a person’s immune system.

Leaders in Wyoming and across the U.S. have reassured the public the COVID-19 vaccine will go through the same testing and safety protocols as any other vaccine.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has continually referenced a vaccine as something to look forward to, not be skeptical of.

“Those that don’t want to take a vaccine don’t have to do that,” Gordon said in a press conference last month. “But we have the opportunity to be able to build herd immunity with a vaccine.”