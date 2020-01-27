Wyoming Health Department 'monitoring' coronavirus; no cases in Equality State

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, but the state Department of Health is monitoring the spread of the disease after cases have been reported elsewhere in the United States.

"We have communicated the latest information regarding patient care, infection control and testing procedures with healthcare providers across Wyoming and will continue to share updates as needed," the state's health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, said in a statement. "This is clearly a quickly growing and changing situation.”

The disease has spread from Wuhan, China, after apparently originating in a seafood and animal market in the city, according to the department. There have been more than 2,700 cases in China with 81 deaths, the Guardian reported Monday morning.

Coronaviruses "are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold." This iteration of the disease causes a respiratory condition. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.