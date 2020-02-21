Wyoming Health Department says risk of coronavirus here still low, as concern mounts elsewhere

Officials with the Wyoming Department of Health say the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the Equality State is low, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning of the likely spread of the disease nationwide.

"We have seen no reported or suspected cases in our state so far, and that’s why we are saying the risk to our state’s residents from this virus is still low," the state's health officer, Alexia Harrist, said in a statement. "However, we also closely tracking COVID-19 and preparing as needed should the risk for Wyoming residents change.”

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has sickened more than 75,000 people worldwide, killing more than 2,200. The disease has largely affected China, where it was first discovered and where it's been linked to an animal and fish market. According to the CDC, there have been 15 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday.

By comparison, there have been as many as 41 million flu-related illnesses during the 2019-20 season in the United States alone, with as many as 41,000 flu-related deaths.

Coronavirus causes respiratory illness, with symptoms including fever, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the state Health Department.

