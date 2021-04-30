Wyoming health department warns of fraud calls regarding data breach

Data for more than 164,000 individuals was uploaded to the site, according to the health department. More than 145,000 people affected are believed to be Wyoming residents who received a COVID-19 or influenza test between January 2020 and March 2021. Blood alcohol test data involved just over 18,000 people, most of whom are Wyoming residents, according to the health department.

The state has about 577,000 residents, according to census data released Monday.

The health department had used GitHub to store and maintain computer code, but “a significant and very unfortunate error was made when the test result data was also uploaded to GitHub.com,” department director Michael Ceballos said in a statement.

The breach exposed the name or patient ID, address, date of birth, test result and date of service of certain residents who had received a COVID-19, influenza or blood alcohol test. It did not expose social security, banking or health insurance information, according to the health department.

The range of people who might be affected is broad. Anyone who received a COVID-19 or influenza test between January 2020 and March 9, 2021, may have had their information included in the breach.