Wyoming health improvement plan seeks public input

The Wyoming Department of Health is preparing a health improvement plan and inviting residents to participate in the next stage.

As part of an effort to evaluate health-related issues in the state, the health department and the State Health Improvement Plan Steering Committee chose behavioral health, health care access and unintentional injury as priorities.

Now, the effort is focusing on choosing strategies related to those health priorities, Feliciana Turner, performance improvement and health equity manager with the department’s Public Health Division, said in a statement. The groups will also consider the challenges of implementing those strategies.

The public can participate in the selection process through a series of online forums. Those forums begin Dec. 6, according to the health department.

Information from the forums will be used to determine a final set of strategies to be included in the state’s health improvement plan.

“It’s expected the resulting strategies will be those with high levels of support and agreement among participants, and are expected to be strategies that can actively involve the contributions of many organizations and individuals,” Turner said in a statement.

The plan is part of an effort to address Wyoming’s specific health needs, said Public Health Division Senior Administrator Stephanie Pyle.

“Ideally, we see the plan as a tool to enhance and strengthen existing efforts and help address gaps related to Wyoming’s complex health challenges,” she said.

Six forums are scheduled for each priority. A full schedule can be found at the Wyoming Department of Health’s website.

To find out more about the state health improvement plan, visit https://sha.wyo.gov.

