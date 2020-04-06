Wyoming health official recommends wearing mask in public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the novel coronavirus continues its spread across Wyoming and the rest of the country, the state Department of Health is mirroring national guidelines recommending residents here wear face coverings when in public.

“We want you to stay home and away from other people as much as possible,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a press release announcing the guidance. “But if and when you do need to go out into the community, this is an extra voluntary measure CDC is suggesting to help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people voluntarily wear face masks or coverings when in public settings, like the grocery store. The coverings don’t have to be the sort of masks that doctors or nurses wear; they can be “purchased, made or adapted from common items and materials at low cost,” according to the Health Department.

Indeed, Harrist recommended against using surgical or advanced face masks because there’s a limited supply of the gear and health care providers need them.