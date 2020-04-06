You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming health official recommends wearing mask in public
View Comments
breaking top story

Wyoming health official recommends wearing mask in public

Virus Outbreak Colorado

Following advice by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a couple wears face masks and checks mobile devices while taking a walk, as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus on Saturday in Denver. Health officials in Wyoming are also recommending people wear masks in public. 

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

As the novel coronavirus continues its spread across Wyoming and the rest of the country, the state Department of Health is mirroring national guidelines recommending residents here wear face coverings when in public.

“We want you to stay home and away from other people as much as possible,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a press release announcing the guidance. “But if and when you do need to go out into the community, this is an extra voluntary measure CDC is suggesting to help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people voluntarily wear face masks or coverings when in public settings, like the grocery store. The coverings don’t have to be the sort of masks that doctors or nurses wear; they can be “purchased, made or adapted from common items and materials at low cost,” according to the Health Department.

Indeed, Harrist recommended against using surgical or advanced face masks because there’s a limited supply of the gear and health care providers need them.

In its recommendation for the use of face coverings, the CDC wrote that studies have shown patients with no symptoms can spread the disease, as can those who will eventually get symptoms but haven’t developed them yet.

“This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms,” the agency wrote. “In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

The CDC recommends using simple cloth masks, though the coverings shouldn’t be placed on children 2 or younger. The CDC writes that “cloth face coverings should —

  • fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • be secured with ties or ear loops
  • include multiple layers of fabric
  • allow for breathing without restriction
  • be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.”

In the state press release, Harrist added that simply wearing the masks isn’t enough. Wyomingites need to continue social distancing, limiting their trips outside of their homes and into public settings, and keep 6 feet of distance away from others when you’re at the grocery store or elsewhere.

University of Wyoming lab 3D prints 150 face masks for health care providers
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

+2
Kelly Walsh students move spring music festival online
Education

Kelly Walsh students move spring music festival online

  • Updated

Teacher Marc Fleming didn't want to give Rodstock up, so he began to message students on social media to see if they would play their music in videos that could be posted periodically throughout this week. The goal is to show the community — and the students — that Kelly Walsh is more than a building.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News