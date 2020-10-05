Wyoming hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations; National Guard deployed for contact tracing

Wyoming is trending in the “wrong direction,” with its COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news conference Monday.
“We have seen some very serious deterioration in conditions,” he said.
As a result of those conditions, the state has turned to the Wyoming National Guard for help.
The biggest concern, Gordon said, is the state’s hospitalization numbers, which hit a new high Monday with 36 coronavirus patients hospitalized across Wyoming. The previous high of 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients was set on Friday and matched on Sunday. It’s not the only record the state has broken recently. Active cases, the percent of positive tests over the last two weeks, the gap between new cases and recoveries, and deaths have all hit record milestones over the last month.
“Perhaps buoyed by the amazing amounts of bogus information out there, more people are getting the virus, and now we are seeing significantly higher hospitalizations here in Wyoming,” Gordon said. “Significantly higher. Concerningly higher.”
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist also raised concerns about the surge of cases in the state, and the effect it might have on the state’s hospitals.
“We are hearing about local hospitals starting to feel the pressure,” Harrist said, adding that if hospitals are overwhelmed, it will affect everybody’s ability to seek care, not only COVID-19 patients.
Support Local Journalism
She pointed to Montana as a cautionary tale. The state’s largest hospital, the Billings Clinic, has become so overwhelmed with critically ill COVID-19 patients that it has had to partner with a nearby facility to house some patients. And the situation isn’t just an abstract example from elsewhere for Wyoming. Some residents from this state have sought care at the Billings Clinic and have been sent back to Wyoming because of the lack of space, Harrist said.
Harrist has said many times, including in a Friday interview with the Star-Tribune, that Wyoming’s hospital capacity would be an important indicator for deciding if more restrictive health orders would be in the state’s future. Thus far, more restrictions have not been considered in favor of using “tools we have,” such as face coverings, social distancing and staying home when feeling sick, she said.
And so far, the state’s hospital system overall hasn’t been overrun, according to state data. As of Monday, 46 of 121 intensive care beds were in use statewide. That said, not every hospital across the state is faring the same. No ICU beds were reported as open at either the Johnson County Healthcare System or SageWest Health Care in Lander. Campbell County Memorial Hosptial reported having only one of its seven ICU beds open as of Monday.
Cases generally in the state — not only those resulting in hospitalizations — have surged in recent weeks. Over the last two weeks, the state is averaging more than 105 confirmed cases per day, the most the state has seen since the pandemic emerged. Both Gordon and Harrist attributed the spike to a public fatigued by “simple” prevention measures mentioned above.
The surge in cases has put a strain on the state and county health departments conducting contact tracing to find the root of new infections. Given this strain, Gordon said the Wyoming National Guard has been deployed to assist with temporary contact tracing across Wyoming. They will be deployed for “30 days or less,” Gordon said, beginning Monday.
Gordon stressed the domino effect of the increased cases. Fewer people will feel comfortable participating in the economy, he said, which in turn will only worsen the state’s present economic downturn — which has included state budget cuts, as well as sales and lodging tax collections dropping significantly compared to a typical year.
The pandemic isn’t the only culprit. Energy is in a serious decline in the state, and the combination of that lost revenue and the economic fallout of COVID-19 has created an estimated $1 billion shortfall in the state’s general fund, which a first round of 10% budget cuts are meant to partially address. Gordon has asked state agencies to prepare for an additional 10% cut in the near future.
“We need people to feel safe going out,” Gordon said.
The governor ended his remarks with a message for residents.
“Our current scenario is very concerning,” he said. “Folks, this is a serious call to action.”
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.