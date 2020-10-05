Wyoming hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations; National Guard deployed for contact tracing

“We are hearing about local hospitals starting to feel the pressure,” Harrist said, adding that if hospitals are overwhelmed, it will affect everybody’s ability to seek care, not only COVID-19 patients.

She pointed to Montana as a cautionary tale. The state’s largest hospital, the Billings Clinic, has become so overwhelmed with critically ill COVID-19 patients that it has had to partner with a nearby facility to house some patients. And the situation isn’t just an abstract example from elsewhere for Wyoming. Some residents from this state have sought care at the Billings Clinic and have been sent back to Wyoming because of the lack of space, Harrist said.

Harrist has said many times, including in a Friday interview with the Star-Tribune, that Wyoming’s hospital capacity would be an important indicator for deciding if more restrictive health orders would be in the state’s future. Thus far, more restrictions have not been considered in favor of using “tools we have,” such as face coverings, social distancing and staying home when feeling sick, she said.