Wyoming Hospital Association urges vaccines for hospital, nursing home workers

The Wyoming Hospital Association is urging staff at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The message comes as the number of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming hospitals continues to grow. As of Friday, the state’s hospitals were collectively treating 178 COVID patients, the highest number recorded since Dec. 14.
Cases have also shot up, coinciding with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in Wyoming. The state’s number of total active cases stood at 3,538 on Friday. That number represented a 2,822 increase from a month ago.
“We are urging all healthcare workers to receive the free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” the association wrote in a statement released Saturday. “The WHA is available to assist all hospitals and nursing homes in whatever ways needed to achieve 100% vaccination in our facilities.”
Wyoming has one of the poorest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation. Only 48% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated, the fourth-worst rate in the U.S., according to a New York Times count.
There is some positive news of late. State data compiled by the Star-Tribune showed a recent increase in vaccinations in Wyoming coinciding with the surge in cases.
Some Wyoming hospitals have made vaccination mandatory for their employees. Banner Health, which owns Wyoming Medical Center in Casper and medical facilities in Torrington, Wheatland and Worland, announced last month that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 would be a condition of employment for its workers. Banner employees have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated.
Other hospitals have encouraged employees to get vaccinated, but haven’t made inoculation a requirement. Such is the case at St. John’s Health in Jackson, which encourages but does not require vaccines for its workers, according to its website. Earlier this summer, it offered a cash bonus incentive for employees, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. As of earlier this month, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — Wyoming’s second largest hospital after Wyoming Medical Center — was not mandating vaccines for employees, Cowboy State Daily reported.
The hospital association’s statement did not call for a mandate. Instead, it encouraged hospital and nursing home workers to get the shot.
“We recognize the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, while simultaneously valuing the ability of healthcare facilities creating those environments of safety in the best ways they know how,” the group’s statement reads.
Nationally, 96% of doctors have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the American Medical Association announced in June. But other surveys have found that only about half of nurses and nursing home staff were fully inoculated.