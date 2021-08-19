Wyoming hospitals are again feeling the COVID staffing strain

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-five people were admitted to Casper’s hospital for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to state data. Cheyenne was treating 26 virus patients.

Tracy Garcia, chief nursing officer for the Cheyenne hospital, said staffing has been a concern there as well. The hospital has not needed to create overflow spaces for virus patients as it did during the fall and winter.

“Like the rest of the country, we are struggling with staffing and are using agency staff for nursing and respiratory therapy,” she said.

She added there have been a few days where elective procedures were rescheduled, but it hasn’t been a trend.

The state’s largest facilities aren’t the only ones feeling the pressure.

Ten percent of Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient Thursday, according to state data.

Dr. John Addlesperger, the facility’s chief medical officer, said the hospital has again created isolation areas for virus patients in anticipation of a continued surge, but ensuring there are enough people to care for the rising case load is the real frustration.