Wyoming hospitals get $2 million, with the feds ready to release tens of billions more to facilities nationwide
Wyoming hospitals get $2 million, with the feds ready to release tens of billions more to facilities nationwide

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are seen April 2 before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. Smaller hospitals in Wyoming will receive $2 million to combat the coronavirus.

 Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

Wyoming received more than $2 million from the federal government to be distributed to some small hospitals to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, as billions of dollars intended for rural facilities is set to be shelled out nationwide.

Congress has set aside tens of billions of dollars — with an additional $75 billion currently being debated — for hospitals, money that will be doled out by the federal Department of Human and Health Services. But only $30 billion has been shelled out thus far, and that which has reached Wyoming — while helpful — didn’t go far to aiding facilities battered by the effects of the pandemic.

Many facilities here have seen their revenues decline precipitously because they’ve stopped doing the moneymaking elective procedures that subsidize their clinics and emergency care. They’ve been boxed out of receiving small business loans from the federal government, though Sen. John Barrasso is working to make the funds accessible to the facilities.

Eric Boley, the head of the Wyoming Hospital Association, told the Star-Tribune that Wyoming facilities will benefit from $70 billion still to be dished out. Boley, who said he had just spoken with the feds, added that remaining money would be distributed in four different pots. Twenty billion dollars will be distributed to hospitals across the country. Another $10 billion will go to providers and hospitals who are particularly impacted by the pandemic, which will likely include a few Wyoming facilities. The third pot is $20 billion to Indian Health Services facilities. The last batch will have the most impact: Ten billion dollars to rural hospitals.

Some of the money should begin to hit hospitals’ pocketbooks in the coming weeks, Boley said.

Taken together, the patchwork of funding won’t be enough to let the hospitals coast through the crisis. The $10 billion to rural hospitals, for instance, will probably be sprinkled over a few thousand facilities, Boley said.

“It’ll help, but realistically, it’s still not nearly enough,” he said. “But it’s going to be a Godsend, it’s something that the rurals are going to need to be able to remain viable.”

It’s still unclear how the $75 billion more for hospitals, which is still being debated in the halls of Congress, will be distributed. That decision will be made by the federal government.

The drop in elective procedures has cost some Wyoming hospitals more than 50 percent of their revenues. That’s prompted hard decisions, with hospitals cutting pay, hours and shuffling staff between departments.

“They’re all doing all they can,” Boley said. “But I’m hearing more about furloughs, layoffs, cutting additional services unless they can get the help. This money is much needed, and it might help them out again in the short term.”

Scores of rural hospitals across the country have closed in recent years, though Wyoming has largely been insulated from that string of shutterings. Part of that is the monopoly each county facility has in its area; multiple hospitals aren’t crammed in close proximity with each other. In addition, more than half of the state’s hospitals receive an extra bit of funding from the federal government for being isolated, critical-access hospitals.

Boley said Barrasso has been instrumental in advocating for rural hospitals as part of the broader coronavirus response. He called the senator — a former Casper doctor — a “hero” for his help.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

