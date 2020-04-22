Wyoming hospitals get $2 million, with the feds ready to release tens of billions more to facilities nationwide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming received more than $2 million from the federal government to be distributed to some small hospitals to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, as billions of dollars intended for rural facilities is set to be shelled out nationwide.

Congress has set aside tens of billions of dollars — with an additional $75 billion currently being debated — for hospitals, money that will be doled out by the federal Department of Human and Health Services. But only $30 billion has been shelled out thus far, and that which has reached Wyoming — while helpful — didn’t go far to aiding facilities battered by the effects of the pandemic.

Many facilities here have seen their revenues decline precipitously because they’ve stopped doing the moneymaking elective procedures that subsidize their clinics and emergency care. They’ve been boxed out of receiving small business loans from the federal government, though Sen. John Barrasso is working to make the funds accessible to the facilities.