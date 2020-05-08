Wyoming hospitals, providers receive more than $48 million in coronavirus relief funding

Most hospitals listed received more than $1 million, but some -- like Powell Valley Health Care, which got $772,000 -- received less. Some money was dished out to providers not based in Wyoming. Poudre Valley Medical Group, for instance, is a Fort Collins-based facility that's part of UC Health. It received nearly $5.2 million, more than almost anyone else. It's unclear why the facility was listed in Wyoming's accounting. Messages sent to federal officials who oversee the funds were not returned this week.

The rest of the money was delivered to smaller entities, typically in the five- or six-figure dollar range. Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease in Casper, for instance, received $163,835. Casper's urology clinics got a little under $80,000. The bulk of the smaller clinics received fewer than $50,000.

Hospital officials all said that while the money was helpful and much needed, it wouldn't be enough to cover losses.

"The actual loss occurring in March, as well as the estimated losses for April, May and possibly June will far exceed this initial payment," WMC spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said. "We will continue to look for economic relief in other areas and are in consistent communication with our congressional delegation who is working hard to pass further legislation."