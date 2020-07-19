Wyoming hospitals received tens of millions in federal loans to stay afloat amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming’s smallest hospitals received tens of millions of dollars in federal loan money in April and May, funds that helped keep the facilities afloat as the effects of the pandemic ravaged hospitals’ coffers.

In the spring, Congress passed the CARES Act, which included the Payment Protection Program. The stimulus program granted loans to businesses that promised not to layoff employees, loans that would become grants — and wouldn’t need to be paid back — if the businesses kept their employees. Thousands of Wyoming businesses applied for the loans, and more than 1,600 secured loans larger than $150,000.

Providers across the state, from dentists to urologists and surgical centers to radiology clinics, received loans from the PPP, as did a vast array of other businesses, including the oil and gas industry, the Diocese of Cheyenne and restaurants, like Casper’s FireRock steakhouse.

Wyoming hospitals received some of the largest loans here. Sixteen facilities, many the smallest hospitals in the state, collectively received between $28 million and $64 million as part of the program. Twelve of the 16 are critical-access hospitals, meaning they’re small, rural facilities that are geographically isolated. The PPP funds supplemented tens of millions of dollars distributed to hospitals in the spring as part of another provision of the CARES Act.