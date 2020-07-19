You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming hospitals received tens of millions in federal loans to stay afloat amid pandemic
View Comments
featured

Wyoming hospitals received tens of millions in federal loans to stay afloat amid pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Summit Medical Center

Summit Medical Center is pictured May 27, 2015 in Casper. Wyoming hospital's have taken a financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic, and many, including Summit, received federal loans to assist them.

 File, Star-Tribune

Wyoming’s smallest hospitals received tens of millions of dollars in federal loan money in April and May, funds that helped keep the facilities afloat as the effects of the pandemic ravaged hospitals’ coffers.

In the spring, Congress passed the CARES Act, which included the Payment Protection Program. The stimulus program granted loans to businesses that promised not to layoff employees, loans that would become grants — and wouldn’t need to be paid back — if the businesses kept their employees. Thousands of Wyoming businesses applied for the loans, and more than 1,600 secured loans larger than $150,000.

Providers across the state, from dentists to urologists and surgical centers to radiology clinics, received loans from the PPP, as did a vast array of other businesses, including the oil and gas industry, the Diocese of Cheyenne and restaurants, like Casper’s FireRock steakhouse.

Wyoming hospitals received some of the largest loans here. Sixteen facilities, many the smallest hospitals in the state, collectively received between $28 million and $64 million as part of the program. Twelve of the 16 are critical-access hospitals, meaning they’re small, rural facilities that are geographically isolated. The PPP funds supplemented tens of millions of dollars distributed to hospitals in the spring as part of another provision of the CARES Act.

Hospitals were battered by the pandemic. To preserve beds, staff and equipment, facilities across the state and nation suspended elective procedures — which are lucrative, money-making parts of hospitals’ business models. On top of that, trips to emergency rooms and clinics plummeted. Across Wyoming, hospitals lost millions; Eric Boley, the head of the state hospital association, told the Star-Tribune in May that facilities were down $60 million in May alone.

Cheyenne Regional, which did not receive PPP money but did receive other stimulus funds, lost $27 million in April. Campbell County Health’s volume dropped 50%. Wyoming Medical Center has not said how much it lost, but a spokeswoman did say that it received $6 million in stimulus funds, and “the actual losses incurred since March still far exceed this initial payment and we continue to look for economic relief in other areas.”

A spokeswoman for Cheyenne Regional echoed that sentiment.

“The stimulus funding we did receive was certainly beneficial and equated to about one month of lost revenue,” spokeswoman Kathryn Baker said. “So while beneficial, it only covered a fraction of our lost revenue.”

Of the facilities that received PPP funds, Afton’s North Lincoln County Hospital District and Powell Valley Health Care both secured between $5 million and $10 million in aid, federal data shows. Both facilities also received other stimulus money totaling $10 million. Both are critical-access facilities.

Johnson County Hospital District in Buffalo, the memorial hospitals in Carbon and Converse counties, and the hospital districts in north Big Horn and south Lincoln counties each received between $2 million in $5 million. Each of those five facilities also received several million in other stimulus funding; Converse received $5.8 million, South Lincoln received $3.8 million and the other three received a bit more than $4 million. All five are also critical-access hospitals.

Wind River Community Health also received between $2 million and $4 million, plus a comparably tiny $9,400 in other stimulus funds. The Community Health Center of Central Wyoming, which is based in Casper but has locations elsewhere in the state, was paid between $1 million and $2 million in PPP funding, plus $700,000 in other stimulus payments.

Four other hospitals also received between $1 million and $2 million: Crook County Medical Services Districts, Hot Springs Hospital District, Casper’s for-profit Summit Medical Center and Weston County Hospital District. All four each received other stimulus money; Summit received the least from that pot, $1.2 million, while the others received between $3.6 million and $4.1 million. Of those, only Summit isn’t a critical-access facility.

The final three hospitals — Aspen Mountain Medical Center and the Niobrara and South Big Horn County hospital districts, all received between $350,000 under the Payroll Protection Program. The latter two facilities each received roughly $3.5 million.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Wyoming's rural hospitals prepare for coronavirus
Wyoming News

Wyoming's rural hospitals prepare for coronavirus

  • Updated

"Wyoming, we have a tendency to just kind of pooh-pooh things and blow it off," the head of the state's hospital association said, "but this thing’s here, it’s at our doorsteps, and we can control our own destiny if we do the right thing."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News