Wyoming is lifting its mask mandate. We answered a few questions about the change.

Orders dealing with K-12 schools and colleges and universities will be unchanged, as will restrictions on childcare facilities.

Restrictions on indoor and outdoors public gatherings are expected to remain, which allow for indoor gatherings of up to 1,000 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 2,000.

Will children still have to wear masks at school?

Masks are still required on K-12 campuses.

Will I need a mask at the University of Wyoming or other higher education campuses?

Yes. The existing health orders require face masks in most public settings on college and university campuses in the same clause of the health order that deals with K-12 schools.

Additionally, spokesman Chad Baldwin said the university has no plans to relax its mask requirement.

Where else will I still need to wear a mask?

As before the statewide mask order was enacted, local jurisdictions can impose their own orders. It's yet unclear if any will.

Masks are required on federal property and at businesses that choose to require them.

What businesses and establishments does the change affect?