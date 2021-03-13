Wyoming is lifting its mask mandate. We answered a few questions about the change.

The second order continues to limit certain public gatherings but eases the prior rules slightly. The new order lifts all restrictions on gatherings of fewer than 500 people. Indoor gatherings up to 1,000 people are permitted, depending on a venue’s capacity. Masks are still required. Gatherings up to 2,000 outdoors are permitted.

The orders have been extended to March 31.

Will children still have to wear masks at school?

Masks are still required on K-12 campuses. Children under three years old are exempt from mask requirements.

Will I need a mask at the University of Wyoming or other higher education campuses?

Yes. The existing health orders require face masks in most public settings on college and university campuses in the same clause of the health order that deals with K-12 schools.

Additionally, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said the university has no plans to relax its mask requirement.

Where else will I still need to wear a mask?