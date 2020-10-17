Wyoming launches free, at-home COVID-19 test for all residents

A free, at-home COVID-19 test is now available to Wyoming residents.

The state of Wyoming has purchased 75,000 at-home saliva tests from Vault Health, using federal relief money from the CARES Act. The contract is worth $9.1 million, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said via email.

Gov. Mark Gordon in a Thursday announcement said more tests would be purchased as needed, though Deti said a specific dollar amount has not been earmarked for those additional tests.

“It’s one more way we can help protect our vulnerable populations, keep businesses open, and make sure our hospital beds are available to those who need them,” Gordon said in a release.

The new testing program gives all residents an avenue to be testing for the virus, without needing to meet certain exposure or symptoms requirements that some facilities have required for the cost of the test to be waived.

Under the new program, anyone with a Wyoming mailing address and an internet connection can access a test. But the state is not recommending all residents jump at the new opportunity.