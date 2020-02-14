Wyoming lawmakers kill second Medicaid expansion effort in five days

A late proposal to amend the state constitution to expand Medicaid failed Friday afternoon, the second time in five days that lawmakers roundly rejected the program.

Casper Republican Rep. Pat Sweeney filed the bill Wednesday. It faced a tall order: It would've required two-thirds of the House and Senate to vote yes before being sent to Wyoming's voters for approval. Early Friday evening, the House voted overwhelmingly — with 40 nos and 16 ayes — to end the effort for this session.

In testimony before the vote, Sweeney told his fellow lawmakers that he wanted to avoid what had happened in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah.

"What I don’t want us to get into is what our neighboring three states had in 2018 — not that long ago," he said. "Ballot measures that they didn’t control. With this constitutional amendment, that’s what this is about."

He said that while the vote would eventually have ended up in front of the voters, the legislators could control the language and the breadth. His bill would've expanded Medicaid to include those making 138 percent of the federal poverty line, which is about $36,000 a year. That's the standard language for expansion across the nation.