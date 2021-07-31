Wyoming leads nation in testing for COVID-19 variants

Just because the state is able to analyze the tests doesn’t mean it’s a simple process, though. Harrist said it can take weeks to sequence a single sample.

When DNA is sequenced, it tells researchers the exact order of the chemical base pairs that make up the DNA molecule, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute. By learning the order, or sequence, of those base pairs, researchers can identify different mutations, or variants, from the original genome. The process creates a lot of data.

The SARS-CoV-2 genome (the virus that causes COVID-19) has about 30,000 base pairs. When it’s sequenced, researchers get data for each of those base pairs. Analyzing the data takes time.

That also means data available now about COVID-19 variants is likely out of date.

“We should assume there is a delay,” Harrist said, adding that “at this point, (sequencing) really is an epidemiological tool.” Rather than something that can provide real-time data.