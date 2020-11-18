Wyoming losing care options as COVID floods region’s hospitals

Wyoming will spend $10 million of the state’s allocation of federal CARES Act money to bring in medical staff and shore up the state’s strained hospitals, Gordon announced on Nov. 11.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Medical staff across the state are strained and exhausted,” Eric Boley, the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said in a press release from the governor’s office. “There is an immediate need to bring in additional help to ease the burden shouldered by our healthcare professionals.”

But such personnel are in high demand nationwide as the country weathers an onslaught of cases. The hunt for healthcare workers by different states is becoming competitive, much like the sourcing of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies in the pandemic’s early months, Gordon said.

“Everybody’s trying to figure out how we can get quality care to come in,” he said. “There are very few opportunities here… This is not a game, this is a serious, serious challenge for our nation and for Wyoming.”

State officials will soon issue new public health orders, Gordon said. The executive branch is seeking input from chambers of commerce, businesses and local officials around the state, the governor’s spokesperson said, and those orders could be issued as soon as this week.