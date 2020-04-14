Wyoming Medical Center begins to move clinical patients to virtual appointments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To help further limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, Wyoming Medical Center's network of clinics are beginning to move much of their appointments to video screens.

As the virus continues its march across Wyoming and the rest of the nation, national rules regulating telehealth have been relaxed, allowing the use of more technology to connect with patients. The goal is to minimize in-person visits to doctors' offices, trips that may expose the healthy to the sick and the asymptomatic to the vulnerable.

WMC, which operates a number of primary care and specialty clinics through its Wyoming Health Medical Group subsidiary, is advising all patients who don't have emergent problems to make use of the telehealth services.

Wyoming Health Medical Group includes Sage and Mesa primary cares and the hospital's nephrology and endocrinology clinics.

Dr. Josh Hansen, a physician at Sage in east Casper, said that patients should call their doctors' offices; if the patient doesn't have a problem that demands an in-person visit, the office will make arrangements for a telehealth appointment. The patients can either download the video-chatting app InTouch or can click on a link and open the window that way.