Wyoming Medical Center begins to move clinical patients to virtual appointments

To help further limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, Wyoming Medical Center's network of clinics are beginning to move much of their appointments to video screens.
As the virus continues its march across Wyoming and the rest of the nation, national rules regulating telehealth have been relaxed, allowing the use of more technology to connect with patients. The goal is to minimize in-person visits to doctors' offices, trips that may expose the healthy to the sick and the asymptomatic to the vulnerable.
WMC, which operates a number of primary care and specialty clinics through its Wyoming Health Medical Group subsidiary, is advising all patients who don't have emergent problems to make use of the telehealth services.
Wyoming Health Medical Group includes Sage and Mesa primary cares and the hospital's nephrology and endocrinology clinics.
Dr. Josh Hansen, a physician at Sage in east Casper, said that patients should call their doctors' offices; if the patient doesn't have a problem that demands an in-person visit, the office will make arrangements for a telehealth appointment. The patients can either download the video-chatting app InTouch or can click on a link and open the window that way.
"It pretty much goes the same as any visit, you just don’t have vital signs or the nurse and doctor at hand," Hansen said.
For those patients who need tests or lab work, they can come in and go straight to the various clinics' labs, rather than sitting in the waiting room. The telehealth appointments will be billed the same way as in-person visits.
Hansen said that patients, particularly those with chronic conditions and medications that need monitoring, shouldn't go months without seeing or talking to their providers. But those sicker patients are also particularly at-risk to come down with severe forms of the coronavirus and should limit their exposure.
Patients who have coronavirus symptoms -- cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath -- should continue to report to WMC's respiratory clinic, Hansen said. Those with serious problems, like difficulty breathing, should report to the emergency room.
Hansen said he was hoping that the public health emergency -- and the more widespread use of telehealth -- will ease regulations on the service, which he said were outdated.
