Wyoming Medical Center cuts hours for nonclinical staff amid suspension of elective procedures,

On Friday, Boley said hospitals across the state were looking at furloughs, layoffs and other cost-cutting measures. He said that while some relief has come from the federal government, it was only enough to last one or one and a half pay periods. He said hospital closures were “a possibility.”

“It’s the last thing they want to do,” he said. “But just like other businesses, they’re still a business. If they can’t afford to pay (their employees), it’s not fair to keep them there.”

The decision by facilities across the state to stop offering elective procedures is part of an effort to preserve protective equipment, like masks, gowns and gloves. That equipment is in short supply, both in Wyoming and across the nation. Officials in Casper have called the shortages “desperate” and “critical.” The state has asked for hundreds of thousands in supplies and received only a fraction.