Wyoming Medical Center declares 'Code Orange' status, opens COVID-19 surge unit

"We're not expecting this to be a one- to two-day spike," Bleicher said, but rather one that continues over the next month or more.

The hospital had been in a "Code Red" situation for transfers for 72 hours as of Wednesday, meaning only traumatic injuries, heart attack and stroke patients were being accepted from outside of the community. WMC routinely accepts transfers from other communities because of its central location in the state and its ability to offer more services than smaller facilities. Bleicher said the patients that cannot be transferred to the Casper hospital are being sent to other Banner Health facilities out of the state.

The increase in COVID-19 patients also led the hospital to open a renovated wing on the third floor and designate it for COVID-19 patient overflow. That wing can accommodate eight COVID-19 patients comfortably. Five had been placed there as of Wednesday. The hospital will also have access to backup supplies and staff, if needed, through its new affiliation with Arizona-based Banner Health. The hospital has already tapped that partner to fill staffing gaps caused by a number of employees either testing positive for or being exposed to COVID-19.