Wyoming Medical Center earns third straight top safety grade from national watchdog group

Wyoming Medical Center has earned its third consecutive top safety grade from a national nonprofit that publishes seasonal hospital safety rankings . The scores are given by the Leapfrog Group, which works to improve national hospital safety. The rankings are published twice a year.

“Patient safety is a core value for everyone at Banner Wyoming Medical Center,” hospital CEO Lance Porter said in a statement. “We are extremely proud to have been awarded our third-straight ‘A’ from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. It is a testament to the skill, hard work and commitment to safety employees demonstrate at all levels of our organization. I want to thank all of our team members for their dedication to patient safety. It is evident in the work they do every day that they are making WMC among the safest hospitals in Wyoming.”