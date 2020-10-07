Wyoming Medical Center finalizes affiliation with Arizona-based Banner Health

The Casper hospital won’t be fully integrated into Banner’s system until January 2022, and Banner has assured the community that the hospital’s name and staffing won’t be touched for at least the next year.

“In this first discovery phase, the majority of systems, policies and processes will remain unchanged,” said Banner’s Western Region President Margo Karsten in the release. “Leaders from both organizations will collaborate and compare notes and get to know one another so we can grow stronger across the board.”

Community leaders have supported the acquisition. The Natrona County Commission in August unanimously voted to sell the county land to Banner. Local health care leaders have also publicly supported the deal, including Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn and County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell.