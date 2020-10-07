Wyoming Medical Center finalizes affiliation with Arizona-based Banner Health

The Wyoming Medical Center and Banner Health are officially affiliated, the two institutions announced last week.
The pair have been in discussions about an affiliation deal since at least January, but getting to the finish line has taken a litany of public meetings, approval from a handful of governing boards and a $157 million sale to Banner Health of Natrona County-owned land upon which the Wyoming Medical Center’s facilities are located.
Banner Health operates close to 30 hospitals around the West, including three in Wyoming prior to the acquisition of Casper’s hospital.
Both institutions have stressed the acquisition won’t affect patients in the short term, “with no changes to the hospital, its affiliated clinics, or billing systems planned at this time,” a release from the institutions reads.
In the long term, Banner has promised to invest $100 million in the Casper hospital over the next decade, while expanding its current level of care. Details of what those promised expansions will entail are as yet unclear.
The Casper hospital won’t be fully integrated into Banner’s system until January 2022, and Banner has assured the community that the hospital’s name and staffing won’t be touched for at least the next year.
“In this first discovery phase, the majority of systems, policies and processes will remain unchanged,” said Banner’s Western Region President Margo Karsten in the release. “Leaders from both organizations will collaborate and compare notes and get to know one another so we can grow stronger across the board.”
Community leaders have supported the acquisition. The Natrona County Commission in August unanimously voted to sell the county land to Banner. Local health care leaders have also publicly supported the deal, including Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn and County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell.
Both Banner and the Wyoming Medical Center have said the acquisition could lower the cost of health care for patients, though research from national health care think tanks, including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation suggest hospital mergers may lower the operating costs of hospitals but do not tend to lower the costs of services for patients.
The $100 million investment by Banner Health, however, has given many in the community hope that the hospital will be able to drastically expand the types of medical services offered here.
“This is not going to do anything but ... help the health care of the citizens of Natrona County,” Natrona County Commissioners Chair Rob Hendry said in August when the commissioners approved the sale of land to the hospital.
