Wyoming Medical Center is 'going to be stretched very thin' amid COVID-19 spike, official says

A record number of COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Wyoming Medical Center, with 21 of the facility’s 149 inpatients in the hospital for the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.
The spike in patients has already prompted the Casper hospital to divert patients from outside Natrona County unless they are suffering heart attacks, strokes or traumatic injuries. In a press conference Wednesday, officials said they were bracing for even more patients over the next few weeks.
"This is not going to go away for the next several months. I think it's going to get a lot worse," said Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer. "I think our hospital is already stretched and we are not even seeing the amount of COVID we are going to see."
"I think we are going to be stretched very thin at the hospital," he added.
Early in the pandemic, the hospital treated three to four COVID patients a day, interim CEO Jim Bleicher told reporters. By the summer, that range had inched up to six to eight patients. In the past few weeks, however, the number of COVID patients has surged upward, hitting 21 on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the hospital opened its surge COVID-19 unit for the first time since the pandemic began, it announced in a Facebook post. The hospital, Wyoming's largest, has now instituted its “Code Orange Incident Command,” which establishes a number of protocols to help the hospital address the increase.
A renovated wing on the third floor of the hospital has been opened for COVID-19 patient overflow. The hospital will also have access to backup supplies and staff, if needed, through its new affiliation with Arizona-based Banner Health.
The hospital will also shift to telemedicine for as many patients as possible.
Elective procedures will continue at the hospital until capacity for critical patients becomes a problem.
The state began seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in mid-September that has yet to subside. On Sept. 16, the state recorded its first day of more than 100 new coronavirus cases (including confirmed and probable patients). Since Sept. 23, the state has recorded more than 100 new total cases every day except two.
The increase in patients supports a prediction Bleicher made last week in an interview with the Star-Tribune. He said at the time he anticipated the hospital’s average number of COVID-19 patients to double from 13-15 patients to 30 by the end of October.
The hospital’s original surge plan established protocols to carry the facility through a week of “extreme busyness,” Bleicher said, but the recent surge has led leadership to adjust that plan. They are now working to develop a plan that would support the facility for a month of busy days. It includes hiring 5-10 additional employees.
Dowell and other health officials stressed the importance of wearing face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.
"We are not panicking," Dowell said. "We are saying help us so we can take care of the people of this county."
Photos: A visit to the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory
