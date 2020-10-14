Wyoming Medical Center is 'going to be stretched very thin' amid COVID-19 spike, official says

A record number of COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Wyoming Medical Center, with 21 of the facility’s 149 inpatients in the hospital for the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.

The spike in patients has already prompted the Casper hospital to divert patients from outside Natrona County unless they are suffering heart attacks, strokes or traumatic injuries. In a press conference Wednesday, officials said they were bracing for even more patients over the next few weeks.

"This is not going to go away for the next several months. I think it's going to get a lot worse," said Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer. "I think our hospital is already stretched and we are not even seeing the amount of COVID we are going to see."

"I think we are going to be stretched very thin at the hospital," he added.

Early in the pandemic, the hospital treated three to four COVID patients a day, interim CEO Jim Bleicher told reporters. By the summer, that range had inched up to six to eight patients. In the past few weeks, however, the number of COVID patients has surged upward, hitting 21 on Wednesday.