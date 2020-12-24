Wyoming Medical Center receives top hospital safety grade from national group

The Wyoming Medical Center has for the second time in a row received an “A” grade for safety from a national hospital safety group. The grading is performed twice annually by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit founded to increase hospital safety and accountability.

The grades are published twice a year. Wyoming’s largest hospital also received an “A” in the spring.

In total, six of the state’s hospitals receive grades from the national safety group. The group does not score critical access hospitals, which make up the majority of the state’s medical facilities.

St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson is the only other hospital in the state to receive the top mark. Campbell County Health, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and SageWest in Riverton all received “C” grades and SageWest in Lander received a “D.”

Last year, Wyoming Medical Center received two “B” scores and in 2016 and 2017 consistently received “C” grades.

The grades assess how well hospitals prevent medical errors or other patient harm.