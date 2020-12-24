Wyoming Medical Center receives top hospital safety grade from national group

The Wyoming Medical Center has for the second time in a row received an “A” grade for safety from a national hospital safety group. The grading is performed twice annually by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit founded to increase hospital safety and accountability.
The grades are published twice a year. Wyoming’s largest hospital also received an “A” in the spring.
In total, six of the state’s hospitals receive grades from the national safety group. The group does not score critical access hospitals, which make up the majority of the state’s medical facilities.
St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson is the only other hospital in the state to receive the top mark. Campbell County Health, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and SageWest in Riverton all received “C” grades and SageWest in Lander received a “D.”
Last year, Wyoming Medical Center received two “B” scores and in 2016 and 2017 consistently received “C” grades.
The grades assess how well hospitals prevent medical errors or other patient harm.
"Patient safety is a core value for everyone at Wyoming Medical Center. Safe, high-quality care is what matters most to patients, and we're proud of our commitment to positive patient outcomes through evidence-based care," said Lance Porter, hospital CEO, in a written statement. "I am incredibly proud of the entire WMC staff which has worked through a very challenging time to care for their community and state. This award is a testament to their skill, hard work and dedication."
The grades are derived from 28 different metrics, each receiving their own score. Wyoming Medical Center is performing above average in 19 of those metrics and below average in seven.
The hospital scored highest in areas of infection control and practices that prevent errors, but struggled with communication, receiving below average scores for communication with nurses and doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff, and deaths from treatable complications.
In a press release from the hospital, Leapfrog Group president and CEO commended Wyoming Medical Center.
“With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate Wyoming Medical Center putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it,” she said in the release.
The full list of grades and metrics for Wyoming’s hospitals can be found at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
