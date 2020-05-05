Wyoming Medical Center receives top safety grade from national group

Wyoming Medical Center received the highest safety rating from a national hospital group, the only facility in Wyoming to do so and the best showing by the state’s largest hospital in several years.
“We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Wyoming Medical Center,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a statement released by WMC. “They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
The Leapfrog Group puts out semi-annual hospital grades for facilities across the county that grade the facilities on 28 different metrics. It’s the first A grade for Wyoming Medical Center since 2015; the facility was given two Bs in 2019 after a string of C ratings. The five other Wyoming facilities that received grades — Cheyenne Regional, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, SageWest’s Lander location, St. John’s in Jackson and Campbell County Health — all received C grades.
Of the 28 metrics, Wyoming Medical Center received top scores on 19. It received one average rating on one — deaths from serious treatable complications — and below average scores on the remaining eight.
The top scores were for low rates of MRSA, C. diff, blood, urinary tract and surgical site infections; four surgical-related metrics; four metrics that measure efforts to prevent medical errors; two positive safety scores; and three positive ratings for hospital nurses, doctors and other staff.
The hospital is below average on bed sores; patient injuries and falls; communications with doctors and nurses; discharge communications; accidental cuts and tears; and collapsed lungs.
Leapfrog judges the facilities on publicly available safety data. Previously, the hospital said its low grades were influenced by the hospital’s decision not to participate in Leapfrog’s ratings efforts.
Anne Ladd, who led a Wyoming group that worked with Leapfrog, told the Star-Tribune previously that only a handful of facilities in Wyoming are rated because Leapfrog doesn’t include critical-access hospitals, the small organizations that make up the majority of the state’s hospital corps.
She said in 2018 that a C grade effectively means the hospital performed “no different than expected.”
The other hospitals surveyed had the following scores:
- Of the 23 metrics that Campbell County Health was scored on, 15 were above average; one was average; and seven were below average. The hospital has received a C grade four out of the five most recent grades.
- Of the 23 metrics that Cheyenne Regional was scored on, 12 were above average; two were average; and nine were below average. The state’s second-largest hospital has received three Cs, two Ds and a B over the previous six surveys.
- Of the 18 metrics Sweetwater County’s hospital was scored on, eight were above average; two were average; and eight were below average. Prior to this grade, the hospital read received three Bs and three Cs in six previous ratings.
- Of the 23 metrics SageWest was scored on, 12 were above average; one was average; and 10 were below average. The hospital has only received three grades out of seven possible since 2017; beyond this year’s C, the hospital was given another C in 2019 and a D in 2017.
- Of the 18 metrics St. John’s was scored on, 11 were above average; non were average; and seven were below average. The hospital had received four A ratings between 2017 and 2018; its C this spring is its third straight average rating.
Michele Chulick, WMC’s CEO, praised the hospital’s success in a statement.
“Patient safety is a core value for everyone at Wyoming Medical Center,” she said. “Safe, high-quality care is what matters most to patients, and we’re proud of our commitment to positive patient outcomes through evidence-based care.”
