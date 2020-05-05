Wyoming Medical Center receives top safety grade from national group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wyoming Medical Center received the highest safety rating from a national hospital group, the only facility in Wyoming to do so and the best showing by the state’s largest hospital in several years.

“We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Wyoming Medical Center,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a statement released by WMC. “They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

The Leapfrog Group puts out semi-annual hospital grades for facilities across the county that grade the facilities on 28 different metrics. It’s the first A grade for Wyoming Medical Center since 2015; the facility was given two Bs in 2019 after a string of C ratings. The five other Wyoming facilities that received grades — Cheyenne Regional, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, SageWest’s Lander location, St. John’s in Jackson and Campbell County Health — all received C grades.

Of the 28 metrics, Wyoming Medical Center received top scores on 19. It received one average rating on one — deaths from serious treatable complications — and below average scores on the remaining eight.