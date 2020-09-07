Wyoming Medical Center reopens respiratory clinic as school year begins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming Medical Center has reopened its respiratory and coronavirus clinic as schools reopen and health officials brace for a potential COVID spike in the coming autumn months.

"With all the things going on, we really wanted to support the school district and public health in maintaining testing capability," said Dr. Andy Dunn, WMC's chief of staff and the physician running the clinic. "We're just trying to isolate the virus and keep people at work, keep people in school to the best of our ability, to keep doing testing at the moment."

The clinic, which was initially opened in mid-March, will again be located at a repurposed WMC building at 245 S. Fenway St. It's open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with drive-thru testing and physician consultations available simultaneously. The hospital has learned lessons since the virus first appeared in Wyoming six months ago, Dunn said.

He said that the drive-thru part — which will be the dominant component of the clinic now — will be more efficient. There's much better availability of protective equipment — "knock on wood," Dunn said — and there isn't the testing shortage that there was in March.