Wyoming Medical Center reopens respiratory clinic as school year begins

Wyoming Medical Center has reopened its respiratory and coronavirus clinic as schools reopen and health officials brace for a potential COVID spike in the coming autumn months.
"With all the things going on, we really wanted to support the school district and public health in maintaining testing capability," said Dr. Andy Dunn, WMC's chief of staff and the physician running the clinic. "We're just trying to isolate the virus and keep people at work, keep people in school to the best of our ability, to keep doing testing at the moment."
The clinic, which was initially opened in mid-March, will again be located at a repurposed WMC building at 245 S. Fenway St. It's open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with drive-thru testing and physician consultations available simultaneously. The hospital has learned lessons since the virus first appeared in Wyoming six months ago, Dunn said.
He said that the drive-thru part — which will be the dominant component of the clinic now — will be more efficient. There's much better availability of protective equipment — "knock on wood," Dunn said — and there isn't the testing shortage that there was in March.
The hospital has also created a program, called "What Now?", to give patients more information on the virus and what to do if you test positive. The clinic can also help coordinate in-home care or deliveries of meals. One staffer delivered an Ethernet cord — used to hook up to the internet — to a patient who couldn't get onto the web.
As it did in the spring, WMC is rerouting patients from its other clinics to primarily go to the respiratory clinic, though they can also get tested at the immediate care location at Mesa Primary Care or at the urgent care at the hospital's east side campus, where Mountain View Regional used to be.
Dunn said that human habits — staying inside more, for one — may lead to a spike as the months grow colder. He said that hopefully the clinic will catch not only COVID but flu and strep, which, in turn, will help overall public health too. Many of the symptoms for all of those illnesses have overlap, which is why the hospital will route many suspected patients there. Within the first few weeks of the facility opening in March, it had seen hundreds of patients.
"Anything we can do to augment the school district, the college, it’s for the betterment (of public health)," Dunn said. "We appreciate everyone that goes out and abides by the masking and the distancing, and we’re here to help keep everything open and keep things going."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.