Wyoming Medical Center respiratory clinic has seen 286 patients in 2 days

The Wyoming Medical Center clinic set up specifically to screen patients for COVID-19 has seen 286 patients in two days, a hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday.
On Monday, the clinic's first day, 131 patients came through its doors. On Tuesday, there were 155. Of those, 14 have been tested for COVID-19. As of Tuesday night, no positive cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.
Meanwhile, as of Wednesday morning, the state's lab had tested 181 samples from patients. There have been 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of Tuesday evening.
Still, tests appear to be in limited supply in Wyoming.
A Casper woman said she went to COVID-19 clinic in Casper on Monday because she had a fever and a cough over the weekend. She said the clinic -- which is open 12 hours a day, every day of the week -- was busy, albeit with patients spread out throughout the clinic to maintain distance between each.
The woman, who has an autoimmune diseases and is on medications that further weaken her immune system, spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to reveal her medical information.
The woman said she tested negative for flu and that she wasn't tested for COVID-19 because her condition was not serious enough to warrant hospitalization. She was frustrated because she felt she might've exposed others to the disease and she didn't know for sure if she has it.
She's self-isolating at home now, she said, and feeling "totally miserable."
WMC spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said the hospital has a limited number of tests.
"We have not been immune to the national shortages of COVID-19 tests," Bleizeffer wrote, "and are following Wyoming Department of Health guidelines to determine who needs the test most."
A spokeswoman for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center said that facility was also "only testing people who may require hospitalizations because supplies are limited."
New guidelines
On Wednesday morning, the state Health Department released new guidance for providers to refer to when deciding whether to test a patient or not. Those guidelines have been changing frequently as the situation continues to evolve and the virus spreads in Wyoming.
The new guidance says that the state lab will "prioritize testing that informs clinical management or public health actions; priorities for testing include healthcare workers, hospitalized patients, patients in communal living setting, persons at risk of severe disease or their contacts, and contacts of confirmed cases."
"Essentially people with mild illness, it doesn't matter as much which virus is causing that illness for clinical management," the state health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, said. "But it is very important for hospitalized patients and patients more susceptible to severe illness. And of course communal settings can have huge implications for spread."
There is no treatment for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine. Patients with mild cases can be treated with over-the-counter medicines to help with symptoms.
In its new guidance, the Health Department writes that testing at commercial labs, rather than the state public lab, is an option "for non-priority COVID-19 testing."
The state also can now confirm all "presumptive cases," rather than sending those positive cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 100 percent confirmation.
There is very real concern about testing and supply shortages. Dr. Matt Mitchell, a surgeon in Casper and the head of the county medical society, said health officials were concerned about running out of basic medical supplies. He said there was a movement toward delaying elective procedures to preserve as many medical materials as possible.
"There are three concerns," he said. "There's concern of supplies, concern about testing, and the third concern is how long do we do this for? Is this going to be two weeks, or three weeks, or a month?"
In this Series
Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here.
Updated
Wyoming Medical Center respiratory clinic has seen 286 patients in 2 days
Updated
As coronavirus shuts down daily life, Republicans and Democrats prepare to pick president remotely
Updated
Two Wyomingites quarantined in California after disembarking cruise ship that had coronavirus cases
