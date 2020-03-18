Wyoming Medical Center respiratory clinic has seen 286 patients in 2 days

"Essentially people with mild illness, it doesn't matter as much which virus is causing that illness for clinical management," the state health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, said. "But it is very important for hospitalized patients and patients more susceptible to severe illness. And of course communal settings can have huge implications for spread."

There is no treatment for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine. Patients with mild cases can be treated with over-the-counter medicines to help with symptoms.

In its new guidance, the Health Department writes that testing at commercial labs, rather than the state public lab, is an option "for non-priority COVID-19 testing."

The state also can now confirm all "presumptive cases," rather than sending those positive cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 100 percent confirmation.

There is very real concern about testing and supply shortages. Dr. Matt Mitchell, a surgeon in Casper and the head of the county medical society, said health officials were concerned about running out of basic medical supplies. He said there was a movement toward delaying elective procedures to preserve as many medical materials as possible.