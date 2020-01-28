Wyoming Medical Center signs letter of intent with Banner Health, setting stage for possible affiliation

Wyoming Medical Center has signed a letter of intent with Banner Health, the first step in a potential future affiliation deal between Wyoming's largest hospital and one of the most significant health care organizations in the region.
The agreement is nonbinding, according to an announcement sent Tuesday by WMC, and allows both organizations to "conduct mutual due diligence and for the opportunity to fully determine the specific terms of a potential affiliation before any final decisions are made." The potential deal apparently will not mean a merger.
Banner Health is a nonprofit health care giant that runs nearly 30 hospitals across the West, including three in Wyoming. In addition to traditional hospitals, Banner operates labs, emergency rooms, clinics and surgical centers. In 2017, it reported $6.4 billion in revenue and $672 million in net income, according to federal tax records. In that same year, Banner listed $5.8 billion in assets.
"Wyoming Medical Center is a jewel, and it is vital to this community and state," the hospital's CEO, Michele Chulick, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Given the challenges of our industry, the WMC board has been engaged in ongoing work to strategically plan for the future and ensure our hospital continues to be well-positioned to care for our patients and communities into the future."
If an affiliation deal is eventually finalized, WMC will become the latest Wyoming hospital to form a partnership with a larger, out-of-state provider. Ivinson Memorial and Cheyenne Regional have both come to agreements with Colorado-based UC Health in recent years.
The exact terms of any WMC-Banner deal remain unclear, and the Casper hospital says the due diligence phase will last several months.
"Banner has strong roots in this state, and we are excited to explore the opportunity to expand our presence in Wyoming through a partnership with Wyoming Medical Center," Scott Nordlund, Banner's chief strategy and growth officer, said in a statement. "We believe that our shared strategies and values make the two organizations a natural fit."
Hospital officials, including board member Dr. Mark Dowell, have stressed in the past that WMC will keep its name and will remain a local resource. The hospital announced last spring that it was looking for a "like-minded organization" to potentially affiliate with. Dowell told the Star-Tribune over the summer that the hospital was talking with a number of "incredibly well-known" hospital systems.
Dowell said then that the affiliation deal wouldn't be like Cheyenne Regional or Ivinson's. He hinted that the hospital's desire for an affiliation was influenced by the cost of care.
"We cannot continue to expect to act as a referral hospital and hospital that will see patients irrespective of their pay scale,” Dowell said in June. “We cannot realistically be expected to do that ... without being proactive and doing something.”
Affiliation deals are attractive because of the high cost of health care in Wyoming. With the support of a broader system, WMC could save money on everything from equipment to physicians. Still, WMC has been posting strong financials of late. It posted $18.7 million in profits in fiscal year 2018, well above Cheyenne Regional, the state's second-largest facility.
Affiliation agreements
In a legal analysis of hospital affiliations, a pair of health care attorneys noted the increasing popularity of "informal affiliations consisting of contractual affiliations and care coordination." The lawyers said that cost pressures from lowering reimbursements -- how much hospitals receive from Medicare and Medicaid -- are a large motivator for affiliations generally.
These deals allow bigger hospital systems like Banner "to expand both their brand and their network, increasing their geographic footprint, and allows the (systems) the greatest ability to exert control over the hospital. It can improve their economies of scale to help lower costs."
"For the community hospital, it gains access to the capital and bond markets necessary to make cost and quality improvements, and access to the numerous other brand, facility, research, and specialist physician resources possessed by the (large systems)," the two attorneys wrote.
It's unclear what -- if any -- hoops WMC will have to jump through to get county approval of a future affiliation agreement. While the hospital is an independent nonprofit, the land upon which it sits is owned by the county and is leased back to WMC, virtually free of charge. A public board of trustees acts as a sort of landlord, though the hospital has a separate governing board.
In the case of the Cheyenne Regional-UC Health deal, Laramie County's commissioners signed off on the agreement, though its situation is not the same at WMC's.
If the hospital ultimately approves an affiliation deal with Banner, or another large system, the agreement will become the latest significant move by WMC. In 2018, the hospital announced it was buying Mountain View Regional, a cross-town facility and competitor. In April 2019, WMC announced it was undergoing a strategic planning process with an eye toward affiliation.
Last year, the hospital also announced it was partnering with Children's Hospital Colorado on a spectrum of pediatric services, including an agreement to open a clinic that would feature visiting specialists, an arrangement that is largely funded by the Olivia Caldwell Foundation.