Wyoming Medical Center signs letter of intent with Banner Health, setting stage for possible affiliation

The exact terms of any WMC-Banner deal remain unclear, and the Casper hospital says the due diligence phase will last several months.

"Banner has strong roots in this state, and we are excited to explore the opportunity to expand our presence in Wyoming through a partnership with Wyoming Medical Center," Scott Nordlund, Banner's chief strategy and growth officer, said in a statement. "We believe that our shared strategies and values make the two organizations a natural fit."

Hospital officials, including board member Dr. Mark Dowell, have stressed in the past that WMC will keep its name and will remain a local resource. The hospital announced last spring that it was looking for a "like-minded organization" to potentially affiliate with. Dowell told the Star-Tribune over the summer that the hospital was talking with a number of "incredibly well-known" hospital systems.

Dowell said then that the affiliation deal wouldn't be like Cheyenne Regional or Ivinson's. He hinted that the hospital's desire for an affiliation was influenced by the cost of care.

"We cannot continue to expect to act as a referral hospital and hospital that will see patients irrespective of their pay scale,” Dowell said in June. “We cannot realistically be expected to do that ... without being proactive and doing something.”