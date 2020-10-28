Wyoming Medical Center to close visitation amid COVID-19 surge

Wyoming Medical Center will no longer be allowing visitation at its hospital or clinics beginning Friday amid an ongoing and growing COVID-19 surge in the community.

The hospital announced the new policy in a press release Wednesday.

"These are unprecedented times, and we are taking this very rare action to help ensure patient safety as well as the safety of their loved ones, caregivers and community members," the release reads.

The hospital will allow patients under 18 years old to be accompanied by one adult and laboring mothers to have one support person, but otherwise all visitation at the facilities will be on hold until further notice.

Casper's hospital — the largest in the state — had 27 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, nearly double the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized two weeks ago.

Interim hospital CEO Dr. J.J. Bleicher told the Star-Tribune on Monday that he anticipates "exponential" growth in the number of patients being cared for at WMC.

The hospital has made room for up to 70 COVID-19 patients and has doubled up single-person rooms elsewhere in the hospital to accommodate extra patients.

