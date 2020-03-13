Wyoming Medical Center to open temporary clinic for coronavirus, respiratory illness patients

Wyoming Medical Center is converting one of its clinics into a respiratory and coronavirus-specific primary care facility in an effort to ease a potential crush of patients that may otherwise overwhelm the hospital elsewhere.

The clinic, located at 245 S. Fenway St., will act as the hospital's go-to location for any potential COVID-19 cases. Patients calling into WMC's various primary and acute care clinics will be directed to the facility, which will be run by the hospital's chief of staff, Dr. Andy Dunn, along with a handful of nurses and nurse practitioners.

The clinic will accept walk-ins, Dunn said, as well as referrals from providers elsewhere. Patients will be evaluated by the medical staff; depending on their symptoms, they may be tested first for influenza. If that test is negative and the patient has COVID-19 symptoms, Dunn and his staff may order the patient be tested for the respiratory virus.

Thus far, the state lab has not tested any WMC patients. The hospital "has approached the health department about a handful of cases, but they did not meet the state's criteria for testing." On Friday, the department announced it was shifting the guidelines and would accept tests it hadn't previously approved.