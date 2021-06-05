Wyoming now without any statewide health orders related to COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist previously said that the state was letting the health orders expire because the COVID-19 vaccine had been readily available for anyone in Wyoming who wants one for a while now.

“We are making these changes now because we are confident in the effectiveness of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines,” Harrist said. “We are seeing excellent results among those who have been vaccinated. The vaccines are doing their job very well.”

Wyoming's vaccination rate is still well behind the national average. As of Friday, more than 201,000 Wyomingites had received at least one dose of a vaccine from the state's supply. According to the New York Times, 32% of Wyoming residents had been vaccinated as of Friday, the sixth lowest of any state and below the national rate of 41%.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming has ticked up lately, reaching as high as 58 on May 24. And on May 25, six new COVID-19 deaths were announced, the most in a day since March 9.