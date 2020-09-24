Wyoming officials plan to expand restaurant capacities soon

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said she couldn’t get into the specific changes she and Gordon plan to announce next week.

“We’re still working to finalize that legal language, but essentially the intention is: Can we seat more people inside in a restaurant and still do it safely?” she said. “We certainly recognize that restaurants have been hit hard by this pandemic and that some of the options they’ve had over the summer for outdoor seating are not ... going to be available in the upcoming weeks and months. So we do think that there are ways to sit more people inside and still in a safe way without the need for restaurants to make big modifications or changes to their operations.”

Harrist said that the state will soon loosen another of its orders: the requirement for K-12 students to quarantine if they have come in contact with a coronavirus patient at school.

“To date, we are not aware of significant transmission in classrooms or other school settings where both the case and the close contacts were wearing face coverings,” she said.

Therefore, students will no longer be required to quarantine if both the infected student and those in contact with them were wearing face masks.