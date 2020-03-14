Wyoming officials say they're well-prepared for coronavirus outbreak, continue to urge calm

Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the state Health Department, told the Star-Tribune on Saturday that there have been more than 50 patients in Wyoming tested. Forty-four of those were handled by the state health lab, one was processed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and eight more — all negative — were submitted to the state lab by private companies. Three people — two in Sheridan County and one in Fremont County — have tested positive. (The third came Saturday afternoon, after Deti's comments.)

Nation copes with spread

The spread of the disease has been much more pronounced elsewhere. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on Friday, which unlocked $50 billion in funding for state and local governments. Colorado, which had the fifth-highest number of patients in the U.S., had also declared a state of emergency. So, too, had Montana and South Dakota, where at least one person has died.

Overall, more than 2,900 people have been diagnosed in the U.S. as of Saturday morning, a sharp increase in just the past five days. Schools — both K-12 and colleges — have been closed in at least 12 states; many universities have moved coursework online.