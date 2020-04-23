Wyoming receives more coronavirus testing supplies, can process broader pool of samples

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Health Department has received more of the testing supplies needed to process a broader range of potential coronavirus patients, the agency told providers this week.

A Health Department spokeswoman said the state lab can now process samples from people who are symptomatic for the coronavirus but aren't one of six priority groups, like those who are hospitalized or are older than 65. Two weeks ago, the department told hospitals, clinics and individual providers that because of a shortage of testing materials, the state's lab would only process samples for those priority groups.

Generally, that excluded a symptomatic person who wasn't seriously ill or a person who had been exposed to another mild case. Still, tests could be taken at a doctor's discretion and sent to a private lab.

State data shows that after that change, private labs began running many more samples each day than the state lab. With a few exceptions right before the official restriction, the state had typically been the dominant force in testing. There's been a simultaneous drop in the number of daily cases confirmed, though health officials have previously said it's too soon to tell if there is truly less disease in Wyoming or if the drop in tests is because of fewer tests being run through the state lab.