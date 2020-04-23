Wyoming receives more coronavirus testing supplies, can process broader pool of samples

The Wyoming Health Department has received more of the testing supplies needed to process a broader range of potential coronavirus patients, the agency told providers this week.
A Health Department spokeswoman said the state lab can now process samples from people who are symptomatic for the coronavirus but aren't one of six priority groups, like those who are hospitalized or are older than 65. Two weeks ago, the department told hospitals, clinics and individual providers that because of a shortage of testing materials, the state's lab would only process samples for those priority groups.
Generally, that excluded a symptomatic person who wasn't seriously ill or a person who had been exposed to another mild case. Still, tests could be taken at a doctor's discretion and sent to a private lab.
State data shows that after that change, private labs began running many more samples each day than the state lab. With a few exceptions right before the official restriction, the state had typically been the dominant force in testing. There's been a simultaneous drop in the number of daily cases confirmed, though health officials have previously said it's too soon to tell if there is truly less disease in Wyoming or if the drop in tests is because of fewer tests being run through the state lab.
In any case, the state lab has received more of the reagents -- essentially the chemicals needed on the back end of testing to confirm samples are positive or negative -- and can expand their testing abilities again. The priority groups will remain at the top of the queue, as they have for weeks, and that may cause a delay for those non-hospitalized, relatively health younger-to-middle aged people.
Kim Deti, a Health Department spokeswoman, told the Star-Tribune that the agency wouldn't speculate if the loosened restrictions may lead to more cases being confirmed in the state. Throughout the pandemic's seven-week presence in Wyoming, there have shortages on both ends of the testing spectrum: Hospitals and doctors have struggled to procure enough vials to test everyone they'd like to, and the state has had to limit how it uses it supplies.
Deti said that the provider-side testing -- those vials needed to send the sample to the state lab -- has improved, alongside the replenishment of state supplies.
She said she didn't have specifics on many tests the state lab can run with its fresh stock but added that the lab was "feeling more confident in the supply and availability of the supply to make this change."
