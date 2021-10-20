Wyoming remains most vaccine hesitant state in nation, and we're also the most reluctant to vaccinate our children

That reasoning is vastly different from residents who said they are unsure of the shots and those who said they will probably seek the inoculations at some point. Those groups listed a desire to “wait and see” and concerns over potential side effects as their top barriers.

The poll is the latest in a series of household surveys conducted by the Census Bureau since April 2020. The most recent poll included questions about whether children 12 to 17 years old, who are now eligible for the shots, would take them.

More Wyoming children are being hospitalized for COVID-19, some facilities near rationing care More children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in September than in any month since the pandemic arrived in Wyoming, according to state data.

In Wyoming, it’s estimated 27% of eligible children will definitely or probably not get vaccinated. That’s 10 percentage points higher than the national average of roughly 17%.

For both Wyoming and the nation, the top reason for keeping children from getting the shots was concern over possible side effects, but in both cases distrust of government was also a top barrier.

The Census Bureau stresses the figures are estimates based on what it describes as an “experimental data project” reliant on an online survey meant to provide timely information on a litany of issues tied to the pandemic and beyond.