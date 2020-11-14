 Skip to main content
Wyoming reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, most in single day
The Wyoming Department of Health announced 17 additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday morning, the most in a single day.

There have now been 144 reported deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus — 30 this week and 57 this month.

Thirteen deaths were announced Tuesday, which had been the previous high.

Seven of the patients who died were from Natrona County. The others were from Albany (two), Crook (two), Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln (two), Park and Platte counties.

Natrona County has now had more reported deaths than any other county (23), surpassing Fremont County (22), which has been the most affected county for much of the pandemic. 

The department provided the following details on the 17 patients:

  • "An older adult Albany County man died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Albany County woman died earlier this month. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Crook County man died earlier this month. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Crook County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Fremont County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Lincoln County woman died within the last week. The woman was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Lincoln County man died late last month. The man was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was hospitalized; it is unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Natrona County man died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Park County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • "An older adult Platte County man died late last month. The man was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19."

A death is counted toward the state's coronavirus total if the patient is a Wyoming resident and their death certificate describes COVID-19 as either the cause or a contributor to their death.

