Wyoming reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, most in single day

The Wyoming Department of Health announced 17 additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday morning, the most in a single day.

There have now been 144 reported deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus — 30 this week and 57 this month.

Thirteen deaths were announced Tuesday, which had been the previous high.

Seven of the patients who died were from Natrona County. The others were from Albany (two), Crook (two), Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln (two), Park and Platte counties.

Natrona County has now had more reported deaths than any other county (23), surpassing Fremont County (22), which has been the most affected county for much of the pandemic.

The department provided the following details on the 17 patients: