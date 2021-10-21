Wyoming reports 69 COVID deaths this week

Thirteen more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department reported Thursday.

The deaths come two days after health officials announced 56 deaths, bringing the weekly total to 69. That's the most announced in one week so far this year.

There have now been 1,149 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The additional deaths were reported on the same day that hospitalizations in Wyoming reached an all-time high with 249 and the Wyoming Department of Corrections reported its biggest outbreak of the pandemic. They come amid a surge in cases brought on by the delta variant, which is more contagious and has been shown to cause more serious illnesses.

The latest deaths included three people from Fremont County, two each from Laramie and Park counties, and one person each from Albany, Campbell, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.

Eleven of the 13 people had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Of those who died, 11 had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.