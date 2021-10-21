 Skip to main content
Wyoming reports 69 COVID deaths this week
COVID Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Thirteen more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department reported Thursday.

The deaths come two days after health officials announced 56 deaths, bringing the weekly total to 69. That's the most announced in one week so far this year. 

There have now been 1,149 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist and a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, joined Cheddar to discuss the CDC panel's endorsement of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots. "I think for the high-risk individuals, it makes a lot of sense," he said.

The additional deaths were reported on the same day that hospitalizations in Wyoming reached an all-time high with 249 and the Wyoming Department of Corrections reported its biggest outbreak of the pandemic. They come amid a surge in cases brought on by the delta variant, which is more contagious and has been shown to cause more serious illnesses. 

The latest deaths included three people from Fremont County, two each from Laramie and Park counties, and one person each from Albany, Campbell, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.

Eleven of the 13 people had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Of those who died, 11 had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

