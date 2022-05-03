Wyoming reports lowest weekly COVID-19 death total in nearly a year

The state of Wyoming reported two new deaths in its latest COVID-19 update, the lowest weekly total in roughly a year.

Deaths from the disease have been on the decline this year, especially since after the omicron variant peaked in late January. But the state’s weekly report hasn’t included so few deaths since May 25, 2021, when the state reported only a single COVID-related death.

The latest reported deaths include an older Albany County woman who died in April and a Sweetwater County woman who died in February. Neither had a health condition that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

There have now been 1,814 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

Last week, five COVID deaths were reported in the state.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. The spread of new omicron subvariants and increases in COVID cases in eastern states, however, hasn’t resulted in much of an increase in hospitalizations as of now.

On Tuesday, 15 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number rose towards the end of January but fell considerably since the start of February. It’s ticked up in the past week.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies suggest it causes less severe symptoms. The BA.2 subvariant of omicron is currently dominant across the U.S., with the subvariant BA.2.12.1 quickly catching up to it.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 52% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 22% have gotten a booster. About 59% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.