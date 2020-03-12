Wyoming's first coronavirus patient isolated at home; state has contacted people who may have been affected

The Sheridan woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is isolated at her home and is doing well, health officials said Thursday afternoon.

"People having close contact with the person are being contacted by Public Health," Sheridan Memorial Hospital said in a statement. A hospital representative declined to say if the patient declined to say if the patient first presented to the hospital. In its statement, the Sheridan facility said it was closing its cafeteria and care "until further notice."

Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the state Health Department, said that health officials "have identified close contacts and they are being quarantined." She said the individuals were cooperative and she didn't believe an order was necessary to enforce the isolation.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"We aren't recommending additional steps," she added. The "close contacts" will be tested.

On Wednesday evening, the Health Department announced that the woman, who has not been identified, had tested positive after traveling within the United States. It's the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Wyoming, as neighboring states have had larger caseloads. The Health Department has declined to provide additional details about the patient, including where she traveled to.