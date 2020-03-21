Wyoming's rural hospitals prepare for coronavirus

What if there's an influx of patients?

"It just kind of depends," she said. "We’re following CDC guidelines on what to use, and so it just depends on who’s here and who’s caring for those patients. As of right now — we’re trying to limit what’s wasted. But we're using it appropriately."

Cadwell said her facility has about two weeks' worth of equipment. She said that's typical for how much it keeps on hand. But this situation is not typical, and hospitals across the country are clamoring for the same equipment Cadwell is.

"That would be the unknown that we’re having to deal with now, is prior to this, with any other outbreak that we would have, we would still be able to obtain supplies," she said. "Unfortunately, now everybody is short, so everybody’s got back orders out there. I mean, that’s the biggest issue because it's so much more widespread than any other year."

The best way to keep people out of the hospital and stop the virus from spreading, health officials have said for weeks now, is to use "common sense." Wash your hands. Stay home if you're sick. Limit your trips away from home, and practice social distancing. Call ahead if you're coming to hospital with symptoms. Don't panic.