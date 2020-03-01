Wyoming's suicide rate remains second-highest in nation as experts urge end to stigma

“Nothing against guns, but it’s just saying — means is a big thing,” Martin said. “So if you attempt suicide by, let’s say, overdosing, there’s going to be that window of time to get you help. If you attempt with a firearm, there’s a lot less likely chance that there’s going to be any window to save you.”

According to state data, the highest rate of suicide in 2018 was those between 20 and 24 years old, though there were only 16 suicides in that age group. The numbers go up the older the demographic.

Wyoming’s high suicide rate is nothing new; the Equality State has been in the top five for suicide rates since 1996, when it was tied for sixth. Nor is the grim trend tied just to Wyoming. Much of the Mountain West struggles with the same issue: Montana is fourth, Idaho fifth, Colorado sixth, Nevada eighth and Utah ninth. If you count New Mexico and Alaska, which the suicidology association said was in the same group as those Western states, then the West accounts for eight of the nine states with the highest suicide rates.

Martin said the Mountain West has been called “the suicide belt.”