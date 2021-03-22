Wyoming Senate kills Medicaid expansion bill without hearing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill eked out an affirmative vote from the Senate’s Labor, Health and Social Services Committee earlier this month but required three readings by each legislative chamber and approval by the governor to become law. The bill did not get a debate beyond the committee room.

Rothfuss gave an impassioned plea to advance the bill to allow for the discussion during that early March committee meeting. He faced skepticism from committee members about “socialized health care” and worries that the expansion wasn’t economically sound for the state. Rothfuss responded to those concerns by invoking the 25,000 people who could benefit from the coverage.

“The struggle I have is we’re taking a principled stand against the poor hand that’s being dealt to us by the feds not with our own health care individually … we’re taking a principled stand with the lives of 25,000 Wyomingites that don’t have the luxury of sitting here today, having this chat,” Rothfuss said at that meeting.

“Folks that are our working poor, the single moms we heard about with two kids, probably have to have two or three jobs, the mentally ill -- those are the lives we’re playing with,” he continued. “And we’ve offered them nothing for the last decade.”