Wyoming sets another daily record for COVID-19 cases

Wyoming reported 2,039 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new single-day record for the state, Department of Health figures show.

The new high easily eclipsed the state's previous record, set Jan. 21, when the state reported 1,875 cases. Before that, the previous record was set on Jan. 19.

The surge is the result of the omicron variant, a more contagious strain of the virus that health officials say is now responsible for nearly all of Wyoming's new COVID infections. The variant was first identified here in mid-December in a handful of University of Wyoming students. But it quickly supplanted the delta variant, which up until recently had been the major strain circulating through the state.

Omicron has shown to produce major increases in cases. But in places where the variant arrived earlier, those spikes have tended to be relatively short-lived, with both a dramatic rise and fall.

The trajectory in Wyoming has been going in only one direction so far. In mid-December, the seven-day average for new cases was hovering in the 60s. It's now well over 1,000.

Hospitalizations have risen as well, though not as dramatically as cases. That in itself is not a surprise. The omicron strain has been shown to produce less severe symptoms, especially for those who are vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

On Jan. 1, Wyoming's hospitals were treating 60 COVID patients, according to numbers kept by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. On Wednesday, they were treating 155.

For context, during Wyoming's last surge in the fall, COVID hospitalizations topped out at roughly 250.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.