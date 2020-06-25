Wyoming sets new high mark in confirmed coronavirus cases as numbers continue upward trend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming topped its single-day high mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 36 new identified cases. Previously, no more than 27 confirmed cases had been announced in one day, a number last reached Monday.

The numbers come amid a resurgence of the virus in Wyoming and several other states, including Arizona and Texas. Montana also reported its single-day high in lab-tested cases on Thursday, with 37.

Wyoming’s cases continue to grow at a rate not yet seen since the novel coronavirus emerged in Wyoming in mid-March. Over the past 10 days, a record-high 196 confirmed cases have been announced. Before the state’s current surge, which began in mid-June, its highest 10-day increase in confirmed cases had been 144 in early April.

The state is averaging 14.4 confirmed cases per day in June; its previous high was 9.8 over the course of April.

The surge in cases hasn’t so far brought with it a surge in hospitalizations. As of Thursday, seven COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wyoming hosptials.