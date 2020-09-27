 Skip to main content
Wyoming sets new single-day high for confirmed coronavirus cases
Wyoming sets new single-day high for confirmed coronavirus cases

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting Sept. 4. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

On Sunday, 162 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced six new probable cases.

Twenty-eight new confirmed recoveries were announced. Twelve new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 4,780 confirmed cases, 853 probable cases, 3,824 confirmed recoveries and 695 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 467 confirmed cases and 92 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. That surge brought about an increase in the rate of reported coronavirus patients not yet seen here since the pandemic began. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has extended the current restrictions through the end of the month.

Cases tapered off somewhat in August but have surged in September.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state’s residents to wear them.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

 
